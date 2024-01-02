Chhattisgarh, A Man Allegedly Murdered His Family Over Affair Suspicions

In Hirri village Chhattisgarh, located under Masturi Police Station, a gruesome incident unfolded on Monday. An individual is accused of strangling his wife, along with their two daughters aged 4 and 5, as well as their 2-year-old son, all allegedly due to suspicions of his wife having an affair.

Umendra Kewat, the accused in this incident, has been apprehended, confirmed Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh. Kewat faces charges of murder and is currently under arrest. Ongoing investigations are being conducted to delve deeper into the details of the tragic event, according to Singh.