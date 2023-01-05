Chhattisgarh: BJP stages protest against Congress govt over reservation

BJP leaders, including former chief minister Raman Singh, on Wednesday staged a demonstration demanding that the reports of reservation and Quantifiable Data Commission be made public.

They staged the protest at Ambedkar Crossroad in state capital Raipur on Wednesday.

BJP state president Arun Sav, Leader of Opposition in the ssembly, Narayan Chandel, former minister Brijmohan Agarwal, former LoP Dharamlal Kaushik, Raipur MP Sunil Soni and others were part of the protest.Agarwal said, "The Congress-led state government is exploiting the people of Chhattisgarh by trapping them in a web of reservation. They (Congress) have ruined the future of the youth in Chhattisgarh. They do not want to give reservation, but only want to do vote bank politics."

"If they (Congress) wanted, they could have enforced reservation by issuing an ordinance on September 19, the day on which the high court cancelled a reservation plea. This government is exploiting everyone," he said.

"Chhattisgarh is simmering today in view of conversions. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our agitation in future," Agarwal added.

( With inputs from ANI )

