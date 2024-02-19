Chhattisgarh: CAF Officer Axed to Death by Naxals in Bijapur District

In yet another instance of ongoing Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh, a company commander of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) fell victim to an attack by Naxals in a village market in the militancy-affected Bijapur district on Sunday. The incident sparked chaos in the market as Naxals swiftly fled the scene after executing the assault.

According to senior police officials, the attack targeted a CAF team deployed for security duty at the market in a village under the jurisdiction of Kutru police station around 9:30 am. The Naxals specifically targeted company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, leading to a fatal confrontation where Bhuarya was struck down with an axe. Bhuarya, stationed in the 4th Battalion of CAF, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Upon receiving notification of the incident, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and initiated a thorough search of the area in efforts to locate the assailants. As per the police official, the Naxals responsible for the attack are expected to be apprehended shortly.

Just last month, in a tragic incident in the Sukma area of the state, three CRPF jawans lost their lives while 14 others sustained injuries in an attack orchestrated by Naxals. The ambush took place near Tekalgudem village as a joint team of security personnel was conducting a search operation in the region.