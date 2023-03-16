Chhattisgarh: CAF personnel arrested after killing wife

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 16 : Police arrested a Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel for allegedly killing his wife and throwing the body at Mainpat Machli river ghat, informed officials.

The personnel was in E Company Sukma from the 18th Battalion.

The case pertains to Kamleshwarpur police station of Surguja district Mainpat where the CAF personnel lodged his missing report on March 6 after killing his wife on March 2.

On the basis of his complaint, Mainpat police had started an investigation.

"During the investigation, it was found that the CAF personnel killed his wife on March 2 and threw her body in the concrete ghat of Mainpat Machli river. After the recovery of the dead body, the CAF personnel was arrested," said SDOP Sitapur Dhurvesh Jaiswal.

"The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.," said Dhurvesh Jaiswal.

Further details are awaited.

