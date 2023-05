Chhattisgarh CM Baghel condoles deaths in Baloda Bazar road accident

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday expressed grief over the death of six people in a road accident in Baloda Bazar district.

The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the officers of the district administration to provide all possible help to the relatives of the deceased.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the injured in the accident, who have been referred to the district hospital, receive the best treatment.

Six persons including a child were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district on Monday, the police said.

The accident occurred near Goda Bridge in the Baloda Bazar district after a pickup vehicle, carrying over two dozen people, was hit by a truck leaving six dead.

The incident took place under Palari police station limits. A child and woman are also among those killed in the accident, Baloda Bazar SSP Deepak Jha said.

Further details are awaited.

