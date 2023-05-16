Chhattisgarh CM Baghel is scared of being exposed: BJP's Om Mathur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 16 : Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scared of being exposed before the public and therefore, he is afraid about the action of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in (alleged) liquor scam, said Bharatiya Janata (BJP) incharge in Chhattisgarh Om Mathur.

"Why is he (referring to CM Baghel) scared? If he is not involved (in the alleged liquor scam), why is he afraid? Whoever is involved in the scam in any way will be targeted. So far what ED has done, including seizure, it has given proof, so why Bhupesh Baghel is panicking without involvement," said Mathur while speaking toon Tuesday.

"If he is not involved, and he is correct and honest then why is he getting nervous," said the senior BJP leader, elaborating, "It means he had a fear in his mind that what was done by him is going to be exposed before the public."

Mocking the comment made by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel that whenever he goes to Bhent Mulaqat youths raise slogans for 75 plus seats, Mathur said, "He has not seen youth shouting such slogans, but the CM is saying this out of irritation as his entire team is surrounded in the case of corruption. After (the alleged) liquor scam, the corruption related to minerals will also come to light. As all kinds of scams will come to light. The CM is raising the slogan of 75 plus just to motivate his team."

"Today BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and those (political parties) who used to abuse each other turned united today as they know that they cannot fight Modi alone," said Mathur.

Commenting about Congress leader Sachin Pilot staging a demonstration in Rajasthan, Mathur said, "This is going on everywhere in Congress. Before Rajasthan, I will talk about Chhattisgarh. Ahead of the elections in 2018 in Chhattisgarh, two leaders in the presence of senior leadership entered into a consensus about the concept of a two-and-half year's Chief Ministerial post. But what happened in Chhattisgarh? Moreover, nothing was given to Sachin Pilot, even though the party leadership assured him."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor