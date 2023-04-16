Chhattisgarh CM Baghel mocks Yogi Adityanath's claims regarding law and order situation in UP

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], April 16 : Mocking the claims made by Yogi Adityanath regarding the law and order situation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had made claims about the elimination of criminals from the state but conspiracy has been hatched sitting in jail to kill people.

Talking to the media on the sideline of a programme in Raipur, Baghel targeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the murder of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (without taking the name) and said, "How is it possible to shoot in a police cordon? Goons are roaming freely in Uttar Pradesh, all claims are false, there is no such thing as law and order in Uttar Pradesh."

He said that the claims made by Yogi Adityanath are completely false and law and order did not exist there.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

The bodies of the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were brought to Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj for burial.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Commenting on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being summoned by CBI, Baghel questioned why ED/IT did not probe the VYAPAM scam that took place in Madhya Pradesh.

"Moreover, the central agencies not serving notice to Ad and the voice of those raising questions in this connection are being suppressed," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation recorded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement in connection with the Excise policy case on Sunday and said that it will be verified and collated with the "available evidence".

Kejriwal appeared at the CBI office in the national capital today where he was questioned for nearly nine hours.

According to a statement by the CBI, the Chief Minister of Delhi, was issued a notice under section 160 Cr.P.C for his examination in this case on 16.04.2023 and answering various questions related to the case. He joined the investigation today and his statement has been recorded u/s. 161 Cr.P.C.

"The statement will be verified and collated with the available evidence," the statement said.

CBI had registered a case against the then Deputy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of Excise, GNCT of Delhi and 14 others for an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

After investigation, one charge sheet was filed by CBI on 25.11.2022 against the CEO of a Mumbai-based firm and 6 other accused persons.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor