Chhattisgarh: Coins belonging to Magh rulers era recovered at Rewa village excavation site

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 : The coins belonging to the era of Magh rulers were recovered in the recent excavation at Rewa village.

Deputy Director of the Archaeology Department, Pratap Parakh said that a stupa, gold coin, coins belonging to Magh rulers were also recovered in the excavation.

"As the excavation started under the guidance of senior archaeologist A K Sharma, a stupa, gold coin, coins belonging to Magh rulers as well as other rulers were recovered, said deputy director of the archaeology department Pratap Parakh," Pratap Parakh said.

"After the excavation started under my guidance last year, five stupas, magh coins in large numbers along with seals (made up of clay) of Magh ruler were recovered, said the deputy director, adding that potteries were recovered deep from the excavation site which hints about the possibilities of settlements," he added.

He further mentioned that the recovery of the seal during the excavation states that indicates that an administrative officer, as well as a unit, might be existing at the spot.

"The recovery of the seal indicates that an administrative officer as well as a unit might be existing here," said Parakh and further elaborated that the ornaments and semi-precious stones found at the site gives detail about the fashion of that time.

In this regard, Archaeologist Rahul Singh said that the Rewa is a unique cultural site and recovery of various types of remains during the excavation exercise will simultaneously give new dimension to the history of Chhattisgarh and open a new chapter from the history.

"The recovery of coins belonging to Magh rulers is a significant achievement. It is not important in terms of Indian or Chhattisgarh's history, but also for the study of historiography," Singh said adding that in fact, it is mentioned in the 'Vayu Purana' that in the coming years, the ruler of Megh dynasty will rule Dakshina Kosala (currently Chhattisgarh).

He further elaborated that this period was around the first century, which was considered a dark age in the country.

"Any evidence of the period between the first century and fourth century, in which Guptas arrived, is important for Indian history as well as for the history of Chhattisgarh. The mention of Megh Vansh or Magh Vansh, which was earlier found in literature and scriptures, is now being found in Rewa in the form of remains," he said.

"As the excavation works progress, it will turn history's golden pages," he added.

Joint director of Rewa excavation site Purushottam Sahu that a special research work is being done on the 'Magh Vanshi' coins found in the excavation.

"Special research work is being done on the 'Magh Vanshi' coins found here, indicating the joining of a new dynasty in the history of Chhattisgarh," Purushottam Sahu said.

He further said that Rewa might have been a place for trade and manufacturing of different materials.

"Moreover, evidence of export as well as import is being found from here. According to the findings, it could be said that Sirpur would have emerged after Rewa Garh," he said.

