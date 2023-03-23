Chhattisgarh: Encounter breaks out between police, Naxals in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 23 : An encounter broke out between police and Naxals near Bacheli police station in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday night when the Naxals tried to set fire to a JCB machine and a truck used for doubling the railway track, said the police.

Search operation in the area is underway, added the police.

A JCB machine used in railway track doubling work and a truck used to transport iron ore were partially damaged in the incident, as per the police.

On Monday, one woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with the police in the forests in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The encounter had taken place at around 6:30 am in the morning on Monday in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station.

The operation was launched by the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), after which there was an exchange of fire between the Naxal and the security forces.

The police had also recovered 12-bore rifles.

While on the intervening night of March 19-20, a dozen vehicles engaged in road construction work in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh were set ablaze by a group of Naxals.

The damaged vehicles included two earthmoving machines, two bulldozers, and eight tractors.

The incident took place near village Alparas and Gundul under Koyelibeda police station limits, Bastar Range IG.

The vehicles that were engaged in the construction of a 2-kilometre road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) were set on fire, the official added.

As per police, a large number of Naxals stormed the site of road construction and torched the vehicles. The rebels had allegedly abducted the labourers and released them later, according to police sources.

Reportedly the contractor had not informed the local police before starting the work at the sensitive location.

The police had launched a probe into the matter.

