Chhattisgarh: Engineer-Turned-Thief Interrupts Couple's Intimate Moment in Durg Break-in, Arrested for Filming and Blackmail

In Durg, Chhattisgarh, a thief interrupted a romantic moment between a husband and wife in their bedroom. Instead of proceeding with the theft, upon witnessing the couple's intimate situation, the thief acted inappropriately. It was revealed that the thief, despite being an educated engineer, turned to crime due to frustration over not securing a government job.

While the couple was engaged in a romantic moment, the thief had a different plan. Instead of stealing money or jewelry, he began recording videos of them, intending to use them for blackmail. After leaving their home, he sent a video via WhatsApp to the homeowners the following day. In the video, he threatened to make the footage public unless they paid him Rs 10 lakh.

Shocked by the incident, the couple promptly reported it to the police. Authorities swiftly arrested the accused, Vinay Kumar Sahu, who had utilized a stolen phone for his criminal activities. Sahu had sent threatening messages to the homeowners using the stolen device, confident that he would evade detection. However, following a theft complaint, the phone was tracked by the police. As soon as Sahu powered on the device, he was located and apprehended by the Durg police.