Chhattisgarh: Five Naxalites Killed, Three Security Personnel Injured in Gunfight

Five Naxalites were killed and three security personnel injured in a gunfight during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. According to reports, the encounter occurred in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area, where a joint team of security forces was conducting the operation.

#UPDATE | Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in an encounter between Naxalites and District Reserve Group (DRG) personnel in the border area of ​​Narayanpur-Dantewada: Police — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 7, 2024

The personnel involved included members of the police's District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada, and Bastar districts, along with the 45th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

After the exchange of fire ceased, the bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and several weapons were recovered from the scene, the official told PTI.

This incident marks the deaths of 122 Naxalites in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh this year. Earlier this month, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border, while in May, 12 were gunned down in Bijapur district. In April, ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter on the Narayanpur-Kanker border, and 29 died in Kanker district earlier that month.