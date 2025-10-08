Chhattisgarh: Four Dead, Six Injured After Lift Collapses at Power Plant in Sakti

Four workers lost their lives and six others were injured after a lift collapsed from a height at a power plant. The plant was based in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti District, the officials said on Wednesday. The lift collapse accident happened on October 7 at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd’s plant in Dabhra area, which falls in Ucchpinda village in the district, Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma told PTI.

According to the preliminary information available, 10 workers were inside the lift and were stepping out of the plant after their routine work was completed. The lift suddenly crashed, and everyone was injured in this incident, Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma told PTI. After this, the workers were immediately taken to the Jindal Fortis Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district. Four workers succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital, and the other six are being treated, the official said.

Officer Sharma further told PTI that the capacity of the lift was 2,000 kgs and the maintenance work of the lift was done recently on September 29. She added that an investigation is underway to find out what led the lift to collapse.