Chhattisgarh: Four Naxalites with Rs 12 Lakh Bounty Surrender in Kanker District

Four Naxalites with a collective reward of Rs 12 lakh for their capture surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Thursday, according to police. The group, which includes two women, voluntarily handed themselves over to senior police and Border Security Force (BSF) officials. They cited their disillusionment with the atrocities committed by Maoists and expressed their disapproval of the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology as reasons for their surrender.

They were also impressed by the state government's Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he said. Among the four people, Sitaay Korram, also known as Surjanna, was the commander of the Kuemari Local Organization Squad (LOS) under the North Bastar division of Naxalites and had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head, the official reported.

Surjanna joined the Naxal outfit in 2007. She was involved in several incidents of violence between 2007 and 2024, including the 2010 attack in Narayanpur district in which 27 security personnel were killed and the 2013 attack on a police patrolling party in Kanker where a cop was killed, he said.

Lukku Punem, also known as Naresh, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was a member of the Kuemari Area Committee. Sarita Sori, alias Anju, and Ganga Dirdo, alias Sagar, were active members of the Kuemari LOS and each carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, the official added.