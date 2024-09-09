Chhattisgarh: Four Workers Killed, One Injured After Hopper Collapses at Alumina Refinery in Surguja; CM Expresses Grief

Four workers were killed, and one sustained injuries after a hopper filled with coal collapsed on them at an alumina refinery in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district on Sunday, September 8. The incident occurred around 11 am at Maa Kudargarhi Alumina Refinery in Silsila village under the Raghunathpur police chowki.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday night expressed grief over the death of four people due to a hopper collapse in the Surguja district.

सरगुजा के एलुमिना प्लांट में हुए औद्योगिक दुर्घटना में 4 मजदूरों की मृत्यु और कई मजदूरों के घायल की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।



मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं, दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।



मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) September 8, 2024

In a post on X, CM Vishnu Deo said, "Sad news has been received about the death of 4 workers and injury of many workers in an industrial accident at the Alumina Plant in Surguja. Orders have been given to investigate the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprits. My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, strength to the families and speedy recovery of the injured."

A steel tower-mounted hopper filled with coal collapsed and fell on ten men working below it. A police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The official said, "Bodies of four workers were retrieved from the site, and one worker was found in a critical condition and hospitalised." The search and rescue operation has been called off, he said, adding that five other workers escaped unhurt.

#WATCH | Surguja, Chhattisgarh: Ankita Tiwari, Naib Tehsildar, Raghunathpur, says, "The incident is of a factory at Silsila village in Lundra Tehsil. Four people have died and 6 people are safe. A total of 10 people were working the shift..." pic.twitter.com/9HwzUd0ZyC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 8, 2024

"The incident is of a factory at Silsila village in Lundra Tehsil. Four people have died and 6 people are safe. A total of 10 people were working the shift," said Naib Tehsildar Ankita Tiwari.

The deceased were identified as Prince Thakur (25) and Manoj Singh Rajput (34), both residents of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, and Karanveer Manjhi (22) and Ramesnar Manjhi from Bihar, the official said.