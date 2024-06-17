Chhattisgarh Heatwave: Summer Vacation in Schools Extended Till June 25

In response to the intense heatwave, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to prolong the summer break for all schools across the state until June 25. A spokesperson from the state's school education department confirmed that the order was issued late Sunday evening.

Due to temperatures reaching approximately 39 degrees Celsius in Raipur and Rajnandgaon on Sunday, the decision was considered essential for the students' welfare. The initial summer break, slated from April 22 to June 15, has now been extended.

The Meteorological Centre in Raipur has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected over the coming days, alongside indications that the southwest monsoon could advance into additional parts of the state. Some areas have recorded temperatures soaring to as high as 40.2 degrees Celsius, intensifying the prevailing conditions.

