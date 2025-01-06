Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Broken Ribs, Heart Ripped Out; Key Accused Arrested

In Chhattisgarh, independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was brutally murdered, with his body discovered in a septic tank on the premises of a contractor he had recently exposed for corruption. The main suspect in this case, Suresh Chandrakar, was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderabad on Sunday. A postmortem examination revealed the horrific nature of the crime.

The 28-year-old victim suffered 15 fractures to his head, a broken neck, and his heart had been ripped out. Doctors who conducted the autopsy expressed their shock, stating that they had never encountered such a brutal case in their 12 years of practice.

Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor, is believed to be the mastermind behind Mukesh's murder after the journalist uncovered his alleged corruption involving a Rs 120-crore road construction project in Bastar. This revelation had prompted the state government to initiate an inquiry into the contractor’s activities. Following the exposure, Suresh had been on the run since January 3, the day Mukesh was reported missing.

Mukesh's elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, filed a missing person report after Mukesh’s phone remained switched off following a meeting arranged by Suresh's brother, Ritesh, at one of the contractor's properties. On January 3, Mukesh's body was located, confirming the family's worst fears.

As of now, three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, including Dinesh and Ritesh Chandrakar, Suresh's brothers. Authorities indicated that more than two people likely participated in the crime, and several suspects from the contractor's circle are currently being interrogated.