Chhattisgarh: Kanker admin sets up high school in Naxal hotbed of Bandapal village

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 17 : The initiative of the district administration to set up an examination centre for high schools in the hypersensitive Bandapal area in naxal-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh has brought cheers on the faces of children, who have to travel around 40-50 kilometres to appear in the exam.

Considering the demands of students, the administration, this year has established an examination centre for 10th boards in Bandapal village, located around 150 kilometres from the district headquarter.

The studies of class 10th have been going on in the village since 2018 but the children have to travel 40-50 kilometres and cross the rough terrain to reach the examination centre. The students have to face serious problems to participate in the examination.

The geographic condition of Bandapal is such that a person has to first visit Narayanpur district headquarter to reach the hypersensitive village.

As per the available arrangement, the examination copies of students are being kept at Edka police station in Narayanpur district because this place is nearest to Bandapal.

According to a teacher and centre's superintendent, the district administration and Antagarh MLA Anup Nag orgsed a 'Jan Choupal' at the village a few months back and on the occasion, children highlighted the problems they have to face and the struggle they have to make for appearing in the examination.

Acting sensibly towards the demands of children, the MLA and Collector established the examination centre in the village.

The teachers of the examination centre believe that the removal of this hurdle will motivate students to study further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor