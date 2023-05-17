Chhattisgarh minister to visit Australia to study healthcare system

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 17 ( ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo will embark on a 10-day official visit to Australia to study the country's universal health care system.

According to the Chattisgarh government statement, the Health Minister will meet concerned officials of Australia and intellectuals who are associated with the scheme.

"We will interact with the health experts there. We will also interact with the Indian communities living there," the Minister said.

Regarding any MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) being signed during the visit, he said, "Now some guidelines have been issued from the Central government saying that prior permission is required for state governments to sign an MoU with a foreign government. So after discussion and getting consent from the Law Department of the Government of India, an MoU will be signed."

He said that Australia is an ideal country for Chattigarh to study the universal health care system.

"Landmass of Australia is three times that of India and it is 20 times bigger than that of Chhattisgarh. However, the population of Chattisgarh and that of Australia is almost similar," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor