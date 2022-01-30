Chhattisgarh: Naxals open fire at security forces after one of them killed in encounter

Soon after a Naxal was neutralised in a joint operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area of Timmapuram of Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Sunday morning, Superintendent of Police, Sunil Sharma said that the Naxals fired at the team once again and planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was destroyed by the team.

Speaking to ANI, SP, Sukma, Sunil Sharma said, "While returning from the encounter, when the team advanced towards the camp, the Naxals fired at our team once again which was retaliated by our team. When the team was returning, an IED was planted by the Naxals, which was destroyed by our team."

Sharma said in the early hours of Sunday morning, the encounter went on for 50 minutes in which the ammunition of the Naxals was recovered.

"Our team of Cobra 201 battalion and DRG were attacked by the Naxals early this morning. Our team retaliated and the encounter went on for nearly 50 minutes. One Naxal was neutralized. Their ammunition was also recovered," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor