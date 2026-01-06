Chhattisgarh paddy procurement scam case: One arrested, five others at large

Jashpur, Jan 6 A man was arrested in connection with the Rs 6.55 crore paddy procurement scam case in Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged irregularity was reported at the Konpara paddy procurement sub-centre in Tumla, Jashpur district.

Following a detailed report submitted by the Nodal Officer of Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank Limited, also known as Apex Bank, police have registered a first information report (FIR) and launched an investigation.

Police have arrested Shishupal Yadav, a 39-year-old resident of Jharmunda village under Tumla jurisdiction, and placed him in judicial custody.

The other five suspects remain at large, with search operations underway and arrests anticipated soon.

The case involves six individuals associated with the Tribal Service Cooperative Society Limited, Konpara's procurement operations during the Kharif marketing season 2024-25.

Records indicate that 1,61,250 quintals of paddy were procured at the sub-centre. However, only 1,40,663.12 quintals were transferred to mills and storage facilities, revealing a shortfall of 20,586.88 quintals.

Valued at the government rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal, the missing paddy translates to a loss of approximately Rs 6.38 crore.

In addition, 4,898 gunny bags, both new and old, valued at Rs 17.07 lakh, were found unaccounted for, pushing the total financial damage to Rs 6,55,26,979.

A joint investigation team conducted physical verification at the site and confirmed the absence of the reported paddy stock.

Authorities believe the involved officials acted in collusion to manipulate records and divert the grain.

The accused include Bhuvneshwar Yadav, the authorised officer; Jaiprakash Sahu, society manager; Shishupal Yadav, in-charge; Jitendra Sai, computer operator; Avinash Awasthi, assistant in-charge; and Chandra Kumar Yadav, deputy assistant in-charge.

The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tumla police station on January 2 by Nodal Officer Ram Kumar Yadav.

Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh stated that action was taken promptly based on the Apex Bank report regarding large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement.

He assured that the investigation continues and efforts are focused on apprehending the remaining accused.

Authorities are working to determine the full scope of the fraud and explore possibilities for recovery of the losses. The ongoing probe aims to ensure accountability and prevent similar occurrences in future procurement cycles.

