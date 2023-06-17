Chhattisgarh: People flock to see rare flying squirrel in Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 17 : People gathered to see a rare flying squirrel in the residential area of Transport Nagar, Korba district.

It was found by truck drivers. The flying squirrel was hiding in one of the trucks, which was spotted for the first time in Korba.

In Transport Nagar, the busiest and residential area of the city, truck drivers saw a strange creature, that they could not identify.

When the matter spread, a crowd of people gathered to see the squirrel. Meanwhile, someone informed the wildlife conservation team of the Forest Department on time.

The team identified the unique creature as a flying squirrel, rescued it, and released it in a safe forest.

Later, the squirrel was treated by the veterans and sent back to its natural habitat by the forest officials.

