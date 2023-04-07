Chhattisgarh: Police arrest Leader of Opposition's son Palash Chandel in rape case, he later gets bail

Jangir (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 7 : Chhattisgarh Police arrested Palash Chandel, son of BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Friday.

The accused Palash Chandel was later released on bail after furnishing a bail bond.

"The accused identified as Palash Chandel, who was absconding for around two months, was arrested on April 6 and later released on bail," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) l Kumar Soni said.

Police had seized a mobile handset from the accused person, he added.

It may be recalled that in the victim's complaint to the police, the victim alleged that Palash was exploiting her sexually for the last few years on the pretext of marriage.

Following the victim's complaint, an offence in this connection was registered with Mahila Thana police station in Raipur as zero FIR and then the case was forwarded to Janjgir Champa district police for further action.

In her complaint victim also accused Palash Chandel of forcing her to undergo an abortion procedure after she became pregnant.

The accused was booked under sections 367(2) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

