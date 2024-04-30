Chhattisgarh: Seven Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel on Border of Narayanpur and Kanker Districts

Seven Naxalites, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest spanning Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh. This marks the second significant operation against Naxalites by security forces within a 15-day period.

A police official reported that the gunfight occurred within the Tekmeta forest, situated along the Maharashtra border, as a joint team comprising the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) conducted an anti-Naxal operation.

Intermittent firing is still underway and further details are awaited, he said. No harm was reported to security personnel in the incident, he added.