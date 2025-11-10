Chhattisgarh Shocker: Human Skeleton Found Inside Car Retrieved from River, Police Launch Probe

A shocking incident came to light after a car was found in a river near Khuteri village under Somni Police Station limits in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. When police pulled the blue Baleno car from the water on Saturday evening and inspected it, they were stunned to see a human skull fragment floating inside. The discovery immediately created panic among local villagers who had gathered near the site. They quickly informed the police, suspecting that the car was connected to a mysterious disappearance reported months earlier. This unexpected recovery finally shed light on a case that had remained unsolved for nearly two and a half months.

Police rushed to the spot and carefully searched the submerged vehicle. Inside the car, they found a complete human skeleton. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Leeladhar Kumbhkar, who had been missing since August 24, 2025. His family had lodged a missing complaint at the time, but despite continuous efforts, no clues were found for weeks. The case had remained a mystery with no trace of his whereabouts. The identification was later confirmed by his brother, Shatrughan Kumbhkar, who recognized the car, personal belongings, and clothes recovered from inside. The sudden discovery has now provided closure, though it has shocked the family and the community.

Police are currently investigating how the car ended up in the river and how Leeladhar died. Authorities are unsure whether this was an accident, suicide, or a case involving foul play. To determine the cause, forensic experts have been called in to examine the vehicle, bones, and surrounding evidence. A detailed investigation is underway to analyze all angles and sequence of events. The police have assured that the truth will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, the Kumbhkar family, who had been hoping for Leeladhar’s safe return, is devastated. The incident has left the entire village in grief, expressing deep sympathy toward the bereaved family.