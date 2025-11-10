Sitting Too Long at Work? Try This One Napkin Remedy for Instant Relief from Back and Neck Pain

Constant work stress, incorrect sitting posture and reduced body movement cause tension in the muscles and increase pain. Often, to reduce this pain, we immediately resort to painkillers or other chemical medicines, which provide temporary relief, but may have long-term side effects. But to reduce this problem, there is a very simple, natural and home remedy available at home, which reduces pain and relaxes the muscles and removes stiffness in the body. Let's see what remedy to use at home to reduce neck, back, waist pain or muscle tension and get relief...

Home remedies to reduce neck, back, waist pain or muscle tension...

This home remedy to reduce neck, back, waist pain or muscle tension has been shared by the Instagram account chefjaspreet.singh. While doing home remedies to reduce body pain and stress due to constant running, you will need 2 glasses of hot water, 1 small napkin, 2 tablespoons of salt and a teaspoon of Vicks.

What is the exact remedy?

To make this home remedy, first of all, take water in a large pot and heat it properly. Once the water is hot, turn the gas flame on low and keep the napkin towel in it so that it is completely soaked. Then add a teaspoon of salt to this napkin. Then with the help of tongs, turn the napkin upside down in the water and heat it slightly. Soak the napkin in the water for 2 to 3 minutes and when it is hot, remove it in a large bowl.

Also Read: Struggling With Belly Fat? Zone Diet May Help Reduce Weight in Just a Week

After removing the napkin from the bowl, cool it slightly, remove the excess steam from it. Then take some wicks and spread it evenly all over the napkin. Then you can place this napkin on the part of the body that is hurting or on the neck, back and waist and shake it with the steam of hot water. Do this at least 2 to 3 times, this helps to reduce pain in different parts of the body. The hot steam of the water reduces excess tension and stiffness in the muscles. In this way, we can do instant remedies for muscle pain and stress at home.