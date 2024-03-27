Chhattisgarh: Six Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Bijapur

A police official reported that six Naxalites, including a female cadre, were killed in a confrontation with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh | Bodies of six naxals recovered following encounter between security forces and naxals in the forest area near Chikurbatti-Pusbaka in Bijapur district. DRG, CRPF 229, CoBRA teams were involved in the operation https://t.co/iw9zKzTCfSpic.twitter.com/sRzrQKIztN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 27, 2024

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P informed PTI that the gun battle occurred in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages within the Basaguda police station area. The exchange of fire transpired while a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said.

After the cessation of gunfire, the bodies of six Naxalites, among them a woman, were retrieved from the location," he stated. He further added that the search operation is ongoing in the region. Bijapur district falls within the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which is scheduled for the first phase of general elections on April 19th.

