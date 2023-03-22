Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Naxals tie knot in presence of police

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 22 : Displaying a sensible approach, police in the worst insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh solemnized the marriage of surrendered Naxals on Wednesday.

Under the campaign 'puna narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect which means new dawn), police have solemnized the marriage of two surrendered Naxals, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

Sharma further elaborated that the cadres were identified as Jitendra alias Sanna and Kartami Deve.

Sanna was active in the banned orgsation as a member of platoon 30 under the Kertapal area committee and carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh while Deve was associated with the Naxal outfit as a member of Mahupadar LOS and carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. Deve surrendered before the police in July 2021 while Sanna quit the red movement in May last year.

After shunning the path of violence, they were supporting police in anti-naxal exercises, SP Sharma added.

"Recently, the duo turned to my office and expressed their desire to marry each other. Acting swiftly, the officers were directed to ensure necessary arrangements for their marriage by establishing coordination with the Woman and Child Welfare Department," the officer said.

The marriage of surrendered naxals was solemnized during the mass marriage programme hosted under the state government's scheme on March 21, SP Sharma said.

As per the information received, SP Sharma and other officials registered their active participation in the marriage of surrendered naxals.

Meanwhile, the SP urged caders associated with the banned orgsation to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream of society.

