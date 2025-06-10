Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Labourers Resting on Tracks Run Over by Goods Train in Balod District, Two Dead

In a tragic accident early Tuesday morning in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, two labourers were killed and two others injured after being run over by a goods train while resting on railway tracks. The incident occurred between Dallirajhra and Kusumkasa stations on the Dallirajhra-Durg rail route, according to police officials. Preliminary reports indicate that a group of around 11 labourers, including the victims, were walking on the railway tracks towards Kusumkasa. Five of them stopped to rest on the tracks when a goods train suddenly approached.

One labourer shouted a warning, managing to escape, but four others were struck by the train. Two of the four succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while the remaining two were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Dillu Rai and 20-year-old Krishna, while the injured are Ajay Rai and Vikas Amran. All four were labourers hailing from Jharkhand. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. Police have urged people to avoid walking or resting on railway tracks to prevent such tragic accidents.