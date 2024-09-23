Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Lightning Strike Kills 8, Including Four Children, in Rajnandgaon

Eight people, including four children, were killed in lightning in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, said Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg on Monday, September 23. The incident occurred in Joratarai village.

"Eight persons, including four children, died due to lightening in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh," said SP Rajnandgaon, Mohit Garg. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the local administration and relief teams reached the spot. Relief work has been started. After the incident, the villagers were in an atmosphere of fear.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also expressed grief over the death of people in the incident. Baghel took to X and said, "The news of the death of 8 people including 4 school children due to lightning in Joratarai village of Rajnandgaon is very heartbreaking."

राजनांदगांव के ग्राम जोरातराई में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 4 स्कूली बच्चों समेत 8 लोगों की मौत की खबर बेहद हृदयविदारक है.



ईश्वर दिवंगतों के परिवारजनों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे एवं मृतकों की आत्मा को शांति दे. ओम् शांति:



शासन एवं प्रशासन से अनुरोध है कि इनके परिवारों की… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 23, 2024

"May God give strength to the families of the deceased to bear this shock and give peace to the souls of the deceased. Om Shanti: The government and administration are requested to help their families in every possible way and give proper compensation," he said in a post on social media.

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on Monday afternoon in Joratarai village under the Somni police station area. Garg and the district collector were on their way to the village. Further details are awaited.