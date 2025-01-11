Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Two Killed, Several Injured as Centering Frame Collapses at Under-Construction Building in Raipur (Watch Video)

Raipur, Chhattisgarh (January 11, 2025): Two workers were killed and six others were injured when a centring frame collapsed at an under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. The incident occurred in Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey building is being constructed.

As per preliminary information, a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building around 3.30 p.m. when the centring frame crashed and fell on the ground. Construction material is being removed from the site to check whether any worker is still trapped.

"Parts of an under-construction building have collapsed. Two people died in the incident. Several were injured and were admitted to the hospital for treatment...work is underway to remove the debris...Further investigation is underway in the matter," Lakhan Patel, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raipur said.

The incident occurred just hours after another building collapse at the Kannauj railway station. That collapse trapped around two dozen workers under the rubble, leaving at least 23 people injured. Six of the injured workers were rescued from the debris and rushed to the hospital for treatment.