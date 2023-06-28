Chhattisgarh: Two held for duping govt officials on pretext of giving protection from ED

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 28 : Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping four government officials in lieu of protecting them from the action of the Enforcement Directorate, police said here on Tuesday.

Two persons identified as Ashwani Bhatia (54) and Nishant Ingde (24), both natives of Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly duping four government officials, said a police officer.

"Of the duped government officials, two are from Excise Department while one each is from Environment Conservation Board and Mineral Department," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Chandrakar told ANI.

The accused duo allegedly extorted Rs 5.60 lakh each from the victims, added the ASP.

ASP Chandrakar further elaborated that the accused duo duped people across the country with the same modus-operandi.

"One offence was registered in Durg district. By introducing himself as an officer of ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Income Tax Department, the accused duped people. With his good communication skill and fluent English, the accused managed to win the confidence of the victims," the senior cop said.

"So far, the inputs of duping four officials in Chhattisgarh were received, he added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor