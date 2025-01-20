Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Gariaband District

Security forces killed two Naxalites in an encounter on Monday in Gariaband district, Chhattisgarh. The exchange of fire took place in a forest area under the Mainpur police station, located along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The encounter was part of an anti-Naxal operation conducted by security personnel.

Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district: Police pic.twitter.com/fiVJX27Nrk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2025

Police officials said the bodies of the two Naxalites were recovered from the site of the gunfight.

With this latest incident, 28 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters across Chhattisgarh in January. On January 16, security forces killed 12 Naxalites in a major operation in Bijapur district. In total, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh in 2024.