Chhattisgarh: Union Minister Virendra Kumar to lay foundation stone of Composite Regional Centre at Rajnandgaon tomorrow

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will virtually lay the foundation stone of the new building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh on Monday, informed the ministry on Sunday.

Aids and appliances, teaching Learning Material Kits will also be distributed to 500 eligible beneficiaries at a total cost of Rs 33,28,681 during the function, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rajnandgaon was established by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India at Rajnandgaon in June, 2016. Since then, CRC is functioning on a temporary premise with 15 rooms allotted by District Administration for providing the clinical services, administration and store.

The Institute has been allocated 5 acres of land by the Government of Chhattisgarh for the construction of a permanent building at Thakurtolla, Rajnandgaon, stated the ministry.

As per the ministry, with an estimated cost of Rs 24.28 crore, the proposed new building will have a plinth area of 4,105.22 sq. metres for various services including assessment, therapeutic services, psychology, special education, cross-disability early intervention centre, skill training, long term and short training programmes, administration, conference hall, Respite care, Guest rooms, etc.

The building will also have the provision for sub-station, fire-fighting system, fire-alarm system, Lifts, Street Lighting, DG Sets, CCTV System, UPS, EPABX System, LAN networking accessories and STP.

Services provided by the Centre are early identification and intervention, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, psychological intervention, prosthetics and orthotics, speech-language and hearing, special education, skill training, vocational training, distribution of assistive devices, teaching, learning and communication materials, social work, placement, outreach services, human resource development, research and development, Kiran Mental Health Helpline (MHRH) handled by CRC, Rajnandgaon for Chhattisgarh state, Regular Distribution of Physical Disability Assistive Devices including artificial limbs, Teaching and Learning Material (TLM) Kits to Persons with Intellectual Disabilities and BTE Hearing Aids for Persons with Hearing Impairment under ADIP Scheme.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik, Anila Bhediya, Minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Government of Chhattisgarh; Santosh Pandey, Member of Parliament, Rajnandgaon Constituency, Chhattisgarh; Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPWD, MSJ&E, GOI; Dr Raman Singh, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Rajnandgaon and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh will be present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor