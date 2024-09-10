Chhattisgarh: Video of Girl Students Drinking Beer at Govt School in Bilaspur Goes Viral; Probe Ordered

A video showing girl students consuming beer inside a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has surfaced on social media, prompting education authorities to initiate an investigation, an official said on Tuesday.

The video, allegedly filmed on July 29, is said to be from the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhatchaura village, located in the Masturi area, according to the official. In the video that went viral on social media, girls could be seen drinking beer and soft drinks, said TR Sahu, District Education Officer (DEO) of Bilaspur.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the alleged incident, with the team recording statements from the involved students and teachers on Monday, the official said. According to Sahu, the students told the investigation team that they waved beer bottles for fun while making the video but did not actually consume the alcohol.

"Action will be taken against the principal and the head of the institution to ensure that such incidents don't recur in schools. Besides, notices will be sent to the parents of the girls involved," the official said.