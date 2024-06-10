Chhattisgarh Violence: Satnami Protest Turns Violent in Baloda Bazar; Collector's Office Set Ablaze

A large group of Satnami community members staged a protest in Baloda Bazaar on Monday. The protest turned violent as demonstrators surrounded the collector's office. According to the regional media reports, the protest stemmed from the alleged vandalism of Jaitkham, a religious symbol, and damage to the Amar Gufa, a sacred site for the Satnami community. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 15-16.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Violence erupted in Balodabazar today after a demonstration over alleged damage to the religious place of Satnami Community. Stone pelting and arson reported during the violence; government offices vandalised, vehicles set on fire. pic.twitter.com/a3yF3mipwO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 10, 2024

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the vandalism. However, the Satnami community demanded a high-level investigation. The protest began at the Dussehra ground and escalated into violence. Demonstrators forced their way past barricades and entered the collector's office. Several vehicles parked outside the office were set on fire. The fire also spread to the collector's office building.