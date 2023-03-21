Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with security forces

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 21 : One woman Naxal was killed in an encounter with the police in the forests in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police informed on Monday.

The encounter took place at around 6:30 am in the morning in the forests between Korcholi and Todka under Gangalur police station.

The operation was launched by the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF), after which there was an exchange of fire between Naxal and the security forces.

During the operation, one woman uniformed Naxal was killed, and her body was recovered.

The police also recovered 12-bore rifles.

All security personnel are safe and further search operations are being carried out in the nearby areas by DRG, STF and CRPF troops, the officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor