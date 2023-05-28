Chhattisgarh's Yashi Jain scales Mount Everest

Raigarh (Chattisgarh) [India], May 28 : Raigarh's Yashi Jain became the youngest girl from Chhattisgarh to scale Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain and Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest peak in 26 hours.

When someone is determined to fulfil their dreams, then even the world's highest mountain peak kneels down in front of them. Yashi Jain of Raigarh has set an example for every mountaineer who dreams of climbing Mount Everest, the world's highest peak as she hoisted the tricolour on Mount Everest.

A resident of Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, Yashi and has brought accolades to the district and state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also congratulated her on the success.

Speaking about the difficulties she faced while scaling Mount Everest, Yashi Jain said that with an extremely low temperature, it becomes really difficult to move forward, since the weather is unpredictable and can change anytime.

"It was very difficult to conquer Mount Everest because the reverse atmosphere there becomes difficult for us. The weather can change at any time with the temperature recorded at about -35 degrees," she said.

When asked about the biggest hurdle that came before the mountaineer while on her journey to scale the summit, Yashi stated that the biggest obstacle for her was the lack of funds.

"The biggest difficulty before climbing was also to collect funds but there was great support from the people of Raigarh and because of that I have conquered Mount Everest with full enthusiasm and blessings," she added

Yashi Jain further revealed that she started her career as a climber at the age of 17 years in 2015 when she was in class 12 and that she had conquered several mountain peaks ever since then.

"On February 14, 2023, I conquered Mount Aconcagua (6961 m), the highest peak in South America. On October 2, 2022, I successfully climbed the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro, (5896 m), and on the expedition to climb Mount Everest, Camp-4, I reached an altitude of 8000 meters in the year 2021," she stated

Adding further she said that she had successfully climbed the 6119-meter-high Lobuche East Peak in January 2021, and the 6189-meter-high Island Nepal Peak in January 2020.

Along with that in the year 2019, Yashi succeeded in conquering Europe's highest peak Mount Elbrus at 5642 meters high and in 2018 at 6116 meters high Mount Jogin 3 peak in the Himalayan region.

When asked about the mountaineer's studies and how she managed to balance academics and adventure sports, Yashi Jain stated that she had completed her B Tech course and that she used to take time out for her passion for mountaineering while on vacations.

Mountaineer Yashi Jain said, "I have done B-Tech and whenever there was a vacation in my college, I used to try to use the time that I had during the college vacation in mountaineering to get the experience that I want." Along with college, I took my classes and also climbed mountains.

Mountaineer Yashi further said, "Initially when I told my father that I want to do mountaineering, father and mother always supported me because they always wanted their children to do something different and when I chose my field, they supported me."

She added further that there were problems because mountaineering is a very financially expensive sport.

"There was a lot of difficulty in collecting money but my father always supported me. I also received a lot of support from the sports minister and the people of the city," she stated.

The Chattisgarh mountaineer added that she aspires to climb the last three of the seven highest peaks. She also states her wish to help the underprivileged children and women of Chattisgarh.

"My dream is to climb the highest peak of the 7 continents, out of which only 3 are left. Apart from this, I want to do something for the children of Chhattisgarh, for our women. They are ahead in every field today, but they are not getting the recognition they deserve. I need to work on this," she said.

