Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, his team will visit Uttarakhand from Dec 23
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2021 10:22 PM2021-12-20T22:22:27+5:302021-12-20T22:30:07+5:30
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team will undertake a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from December 23.
He will review election preparations by holding a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and will also a meeting with representatives of political parties.
The Chief Election Commissioner will reach Dehradun at 4 pm on December 23. On the same day, at 5 PM, there will be a meeting with the representatives of political parties.
After this, he will hold a meeting with the election officer of the state. On December 24, the Chief Election Commissioner will participate in the voter awareness exhibition program. "After this, there will be a meeting with the Election Expenditure Monitoring Officer," Chief Secretary and DGP.
State's Chief Electoral Officer, Seasonya has taken stock of the preparations in view of the Chief Election Commissioner's visit.
( With inputs from ANI )
