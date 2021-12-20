Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, his team will visit Uttarakhand from Dec 23

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and his team will undertake a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from December 23.

He will review election preparations by holding a meeting with the District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police and will also a meeting with representatives of political parties.

The Chief Election Commissioner will reach Dehradun at 4 pm on December 23. On the same day, at 5 PM, there will be a meeting with the representatives of political parties.

After this, he will hold a meeting with the election officer of the state. On December 24, the Chief Election Commissioner will participate in the voter awareness exhibition program. "After this, there will be a meeting with the Election Expenditure Monitoring Officer," Chief Secretary and DGP.

State's Chief Electoral Officer, Seasonya has taken stock of the preparations in view of the Chief Election Commissioner's visit.

