Chief Justice of bench of Delhi HC transfers Jamia violence matters to another bench

The Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on Friday transferred a bunch of petitions to another bench, relating to violence in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15, 2019.

The Bench of Delhi Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad on Friday transferred all the alleged Jamia violence matters to another bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul.

The bench transferred the concern matters after noting that the Bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul is already examining a bunch of petitions related to North East Delhi Violence. The matters are deferred for November 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, a lawyer who appeared for Delhi Police also informed the court that the Additional Solicitor General who is leading the matters is also unavailable today.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for the petitioner side and Advocate Rajat Nair appeared for Centre Government (Delhi Police) in the matter.

Last week, the Supreme Court requested the Delhi High Court to give an early hearing to the plea, after the petitioner's lawyer submitted to Supreme Court that the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court for years.

The high court was hearing a batch of petitions including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence. The petitioners had blamed the forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students.

The plea also raised questions over the use of "extreme" measures such as tear gas shells, chilli-based explosives and rubber bullets against the protesters.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15 2019. Some public transport were set on fire and other public properties were damaged in the protest.

The petitioner has approached the Delhi High Court against Delhi Police officials for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

