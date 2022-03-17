Chief Minister flags off Covid-19 relief material donated by Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday flagged off Covid-19 relief material worth Rs 3 crore donated by noted Bollywood signer Mohit Chauhan, from Peterhof here.

Addressing media persons, Chief Minister Thakur thanked Chauhan for his philanthropic gesture and said the people of the state were proud of the achievements of this son of Himachal Pradesh.

"Despite achieving so much success, Mohit Chauhan has always remained in touch and associated with Himachal Pradesh and its people," Thakur said.

"Mohit had donated goods worth Rs. 3 crore to Himachal for Covid-19 relief which includes oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, medical kit, thermometers, gloves, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits and ration kits. These essential items would be soon distributed in five districts and would be sent to Government hospitals in Kangra, Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur so that common people could be benefitted," said the chief minister.

CM Thakur said that Chauhan had taken over the responsibility of feeding and providing medical care to dozens of destitute dogs trapped in the forest. "During the second wave of Covid-19, even when the cases had increased in Delhi, Mohit collected essential medical items like oxygen concentrators and cylinders and had sent them to the needy," the chief minister said.

Mohit Chauhan said that being a proud Himachali, he has come forward to help the people in need.

Chief Minister cautioned that crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over and urged everyone to be alert and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government.

"Himachal Pradesh has secured first place in the country in inoculating both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. Along with this, we were also ahead in the vaccination of adolescents and booster dose to eligible persons," he added.

The chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh was also one of the best states in effective Covid-19 management. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the steps taken by the State and termed the State 'Champion' in covid-19 management.

"The main focus of the Government was to keep the people of the State safe from this pandemic for which better health facilities were provided, he said, adding that there was only one oxygen plant in the state, whereas today there are 48 oxygen plants in the state. Today the State has the facility of more than one thousand ventilators whereas earlier the state had only 50 ventilators," he added.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Mission Director National Health Mission Hemraj Braiwa, wife of Mohit Chauhan Prathana, Director Health Services were present on the occasion among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor