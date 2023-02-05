Child marriage in Kerala: Police register case under POCSCO Act

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act in connection with the child marriage of a 17-year-old girl with a 26-year-old youth at Munnar, the tourist spot of Kerala.

The marriage which was conducted in July 2022 by the mother of the girl and other relatives came to light after the girl became pregnant. Police have registered the case under POCSO Act against Manimaran of Grahams Land division of the Chekkinad estate of the Kannan Devan Company. The accused is a temporary employee of the company and is now absconding.

Sources in Devikulam police station told that the police received the information from a tip-off by a neighbour a month ago. The police informed the Child Welfare Committee Chairman and the girl was sent in the custody of her mother.

After conducting a medical test, it was confirmed that the girl was a minor and police registered the POCSO case against Manimaran and cases under various Sections against the girl's relatives including her mother.

Devikulam Station House Officer, S. Sivalal who is the investigating officer, told media persons that the accused Manimaran was absconding and that police were on his trail.

Earlier, two weeks before, a 47-year-old man married a 17-year-old girl at the tribal colony of Edamalakkudi in Idykki district. The police had registered a case under POCSO Act against the man but he went into hiding and police could not arrest him.

Devikulam police said that he would be arrested soon.

