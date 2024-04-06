Child Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi: 10 Children Sold in Last One Month for Rs 4 to 5 Lakh, CBI Rescues Two Kids

Approximately 10 children have been sold within in the past one month for Rs 4 to 5 lakhs. In total, seven individuals have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after raids at several places in connection with the child trafficking racket, said CBI sources.

During the raid, the two infants were found in Keshavpuram in Delhi. A woman who sold the infants and the man who bought them have been detained and were being questioned, officials of the probe agency said.

CBI Team Rescued Two Newborn Babies From a House in Keshav Puram

#WATCH | CBI conducted raids at several locations in Delhi yesterday, in connection with child trafficking. During the raid, the CBI team rescued two newborn babies from a house in Keshavpuram.



CBI is interrogating the woman who sold the children and the person who bought them…

CBI sources further revealed that infants were being bought and sold as commodities in the black market. The agency interrogates both the arrested woman who sold the children and the buyers.

The trafficking is not limited beyond the borders of the national capital of India but also extends beyond it. Arrests of individuals are involved in trafficking seven to eight children across the National Capital Region (NCR). The arrested accused are a hospital ward boy and several other women, reported NDTV.