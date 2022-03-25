Childhood stories of Dalai Lama, Tutu to inspire young minds

Dharamsala, March 25 Using childhood stories of globally acclaimed elderly Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to show young readers how to find joy even in hard times, both Nobel Peace Laureates will reveal why sharing joy with others makes it grow.

Random House Children's Books will publish a picture book adaptation of the international bestseller 'The Book of Joy' from Nobel Peace Prize winners His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 'The Little Book of Joy' on September 27.

It was announced this week by Mallory Loehr, EVP & Publisher, Random House Books for Young Readers Group.

The book will be published by Crown Books for Young Readers, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, and is the pair's only collaboration for children.

"We are thrilled and honoured that His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu created this book with us that brings their important message of joy directly to children," said Loehr.

"Particularly in light of the Archbishop's passing, we are lucky to have this uplifting book that can inspire future generations of children to look at the world through his unique lens of wonder, generosity, and celebration."

In 'The Little Book of Joy', the two spiritual masters, along with collaborators Rachel Neumann and Douglas Abrams, tell a simple story, vibrantly brought to life by New York Times bestselling illustrator Rafael Lopez, about the joy every child carries inside them even when it sometimes hides and how they can find it, keep it close, and grow it by sharing it with the world.

Sprung from the friendship, humour, and deep affection between these holy men, the book is a reminder that joy is abundant no matter what challenges we face and has the power to transform the world around us even in the darkest of times.

'The Book of Joy' has been translated into over 40 languages and has sold over a million copies in the US alone.

'Mission: Joy', a major documentary film inspired by 'The Book of Joy', was released in 2021 by an Academy Award-winning team. The 'Little Book of Joy' will now bring the authors' message of joy to the youngest of readers.

The book will be published simultaneously with Penguin UK and released as an ebook and as an audiobook from Listening Library, an imprint of Penguin Random House Audio.

