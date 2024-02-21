Children Consuming Social Media Content Such As Reels Are Developing Learning Disorders Such as Autism, Experts Say

New Delhi: The nuclear family system of parents and sons or daughters is having a major impact. No one has time to pick up a child when he cries. Mobile phones are handed over to the child to stop him from crying. However, the same mobile phone is destroying the lives of children. Mobile is reducing children's ability to think and understand. They are learning Japanese and Chinese from reels instead of their mother tongue. Too much screen time is making children vulnerable to autism. Parents are finding it difficult to understand their language as they watch reels.

A working couple had kept a nanny in the house for their one-and-a-half-year-old son. When the boy started crying, she would give him a mobile phone. He used to look at his mobile phone for 6-7 hours

In another instance, a 4-year-old was unable to talk in Hindi and could only communicate in the Chinese-Japanese language style that appears in reels.

Effect on Children

Mental and physical development stops

Barriers to the complete development of children

Children can't even play the games that are necessary for physical development.

The child doesn't understand social, and familial emotions.

Experts say...

"Children up to the age of 7 are suffering from autism due to increased screen time. They don't develop language. They begin to speak words in the language they see on screen. There are many such cases."

- Dr. O. P. Raichandani, Psychiatrist