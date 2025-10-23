China Eastern Airlines resuming direct Delhi-Shanghai flights from Nov 9

New Delhi, Oct 23 China Eastern Airlines on Thursday announced the resumption of flights on its India route, and the direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi will start from November 9, in fresh momentum for people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade collaboration between New Delhi and Beijing.

The service will operate three times weekly -- on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. China Eastern Airlines has designated the Airbus A330-200, known for its long-range capability and comfortable cabin environment, for this route.

“The flight from Delhi, MU564, will depart at 7.55 p.m., arriving in Shanghai at 4.10 a.m. the following day. Flight MU563 from Shanghai Pudong International Airport will depart at 12.50 p.m. and arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 5.45 p.m. local time. Tickets for the route are now available for sale,” the airline said in a statement.

The Shanghai and Delhi route is one of the most strategically significant air links between India and China, connecting the major economic and cultural hubs of both nations.

The resumption of this service marks the full restoration of China Eastern Airlines’ network in India.

InterGlobe Air Transport has been the exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) for China Eastern Airlines in India since 2002, when the airline became the first Chinese carrier to offer direct flights between India and China.

The company manages comprehensive sales, marketing, reservation and ticketing, and operational support for the airline.

It will continue leveraging its extensive network and understanding of the Indian travel market to ensure the sustained success of this vital route, said the airline.

Earlier, low-cost airline IndiGo announced new daily direct flights between New Delhi and China's Guangzhou from November 10. The airline said that the route will be operated using IndiGo's Airbus A320 aircraft.

It recently announced daily flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, starting October 26. The announcement came after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that India and China would restart direct flights between designated cities.

