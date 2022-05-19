China failed to change Tibetan mind, Dalai Lama tells US Tibet envoy
By IANS | Published: May 19, 2022 12:57 PM2022-05-19T12:57:04+5:302022-05-19T13:10:22+5:30
Dharamsala, May 19 US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, on Thursday received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his official residence in McLeodganj - a small and quaint hill station on the suburbs of this northern hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh overlooking the Himalayas - who said despite China's efforts, it has failed to change Tibetan mind.
Also, the 86-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate believes the thinking of the Chinese people itself is rapidly changing.
The audience was also attended by Central Tibetan Administration
