China failed to change Tibetan mind, Dalai Lama tells US Tibet envoy

Dharamsala, May 19 US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, on Thursday received an audience with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his official residence in McLeodganj - a small and quaint hill station on the suburbs of this northern hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh overlooking the Himalayas - who said despite China's efforts, it has failed to change Tibetan mind.

Also, the 86-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate believes the thinking of the Chinese people itself is rapidly changing.

The audience was also attended by Central Tibetan Administration

