Chinese manjha valued at over Rs 8 lakh seized in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 Ahead of Uttarayan 2026, the Ahmedabad district administration and city police have launched an intensive crackdown on the sale and use of banned Chinese manjha, seizing material worth over Rs 8 lakh in a series of coordinated operations across the city.

Alongside the enforcement drive, authorities have rolled out public awareness campaigns at schools, public spaces and key localities to educate citizens about the dangers posed by the deadly thread.

According to a public notice issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), police have seized Chinese manjha worth Rs 8,46,650 so far. The haul includes 2,145 spools of Chinese thread and 40 firkis. Ramol Police Station reported the largest seizure, confiscating 2,040 spools valued at Rs 8,16,000.

Sarkhej Police recovered 40 firkis worth Rs 8,000, while Amraiwadi Police seized 90 spools valued at Rs 18,900. Shaherkotda Police confiscated 15 spools worth Rs 3,750. An autorickshaw valued at Rs 1,70,000 was also seized as case property.

Cases have been registered primarily under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Gujarat Police Act.

As part of the awareness initiative, police teams interacted with students and residents using posters and banners to highlight the risks of Chinese manjha and encourage safer kite-flying practices.

The administration and police have appealed to citizens to celebrate Uttarayan responsibly and report any information regarding the sale or use of the prohibited thread to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) conducted surprise inspections at eight medical stores in Ahmedabad for allegedly selling cough syrup without a doctor’s prescription.

All eight outlets have been issued show-cause notices and asked to submit an immediate explanation.

The crackdown is part of the FDCA's ongoing efforts to ensure that citizens receive safe and quality medicines.

Officials said strict action is being taken across the state against those violating drug safety laws.

The inspection covered medical stores across Ghatlodia, Satellite, Vejalpur and Prahladnagar, including Apollo Pharmacy (Ghatlodia), Krishna Medical, Solcure Pharmacy, Namnidhi Pharma, Nam: Wellness, Natraj Medical, Apollo Pharmacy (Vejalpur) and Apollo Pharmacy (Prahladnagar).

