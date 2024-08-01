Chinese Men Arrested for Illegally Entering India, Tibetan Refugee Helping Them Also Arrested

Two Chinese nationals were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border area here for allegedly trying to cross over into India illegally. A Bhutanese refugee, who was helping them in the task, has also been arrested. The trio was held at the Sonouli transit point between the two countries by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh identified the arrested Chinese nationals as Yang Meng Meng, 37, and Gu Baoqiang, 35, both from the People's Republic of China. They were found without valid Indian visa papers and had counterfeit documents. Tibetan refugee Lobsang Jamyang, 44, was responsible for facilitating their illegal entry and was also detained.

Singh added, the Tibetan had created fake Indian Aadhaar cards for the Chinese citizens and organized their transport from Kathmandu to Gorakhpur. Security agencies intercepted them at the border.