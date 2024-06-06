Chinese national arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for illegal entry

Patna, June 6 A Chinese national was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur city on Thursday after it was found that he did not have a valid visa and had entered the country illegally, police said,d

The Chinese national, identified as Li Jiaqi, 60, was caught near the Bairiya bus stand under the Brahmapura police station area of the city. Police also seized a mobile and other items from his possession.

During questioning, Li Jiaqi confessed that he had entered Bihar via the Nepal border. However, police are finding it difficult to interrogate him as Li does not know much English.

Police, who seeking to find out how he reached Muzaffarpur and who helped him, will take the help of an interpreter for his interrogation. At present, he has been kept in the custody of Brahmapura police.

"A Chinese national was apprehended from the Bairiya area under Brahmapura police station area on Thursday. He was not carrying proper documents. We have registered an FIR against him. We have called for a Chinese interpreter for his interrogation. Other intelligence agencies were informed about his arrest. They will also quiz him," Muzaffarpur's SSP Rakesh Kumar said.

