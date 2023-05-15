Chintels Paradiso: Residents asked to vacate flats within 15 days

Gurugram, May 15 Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Nishant Kumar Yadav, on Monday imposed section 144 and issued an advisory to the residents of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso Society to vacate their flats within 15 days and hand over the possession of the same to builder Chintels India Pvt Ltd.

The DC order stated that after conducting the structural audit of Chintels Paradiso Group Housing Society located in Sector-109, IIT-Delhi in its report declared Towers E and F unsafe for habitation on January 29, 2023.

Based on the report, the District Town Planner (Enforcement) had on February 15 directed Chintels India Pvt Ltd to vacate Towers E and F.

In this regard, Chintels management informed the administration on April 28 that some flat holders have not vacated the flat even after repeated attempts.

In view of the imminent danger to the life and property of the residents of Towers E and F, the Collector invoked Section 34 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read with the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to prevent danger to human life, health and safety.

As per section 144, the remaining residents have been ordered to evacuate immediately.

DTP(E) Gurugram, Manish Yadav, has been appointed as the nodal officer and duty magistrate to monitor the orders.

It has also been said in the order that the help of the police force can be taken to comply with the orders.

